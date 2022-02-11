Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Vator Securities AB

Vator Securities AB based in Stockholm, Sweden, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm. The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of February 14, 2022. From this date, Vator Securities AB is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Vator Securities AB Member IDs' in INET: VAT Valid in INET systems as of: February 14, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 (0) 734 49 6395 or +46 (0) 734 49 6495 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042559