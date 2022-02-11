Anzeige
Freitag, 11.02.2022
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
11.02.2022 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Vator Securities AB

Vator Securities AB based in Stockholm, Sweden, has been admitted as a cash   
 member of Nasdaq Stockholm.                          
The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of February 
 14, 2022.                                   
From this date, Vator Securities AB is admitted to trading in INET in CCP    
 cleared securities.                              
Member: Vator Securities AB                           
Member IDs' in INET: VAT                            
Valid in INET systems as of: February 14, 2022                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor  
 Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 (0) 734 49 6395 or +46 (0) 734 49 6495
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

