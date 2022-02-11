SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 February 2022 at 3:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10030/14/17

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-10

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS1995716211

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 106.4 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.4 PCT

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030