Soapy Joe's Car Wash: Soapy Joe's Hosts San Diego's First Pet Parade Through a Car Wash and Adoption Event

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Soapy Joe's , San Diego's beloved family-owned car wash, is celebrating the launch of its new Magic Ceramic topcoat on Valentine's Day by showing love to the San Diego community and their pets with the city's first pet parade through a car wash. In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC), Soapy Joe's Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Soapy Joe's on Friars Rd. The local event will include: a community car parade through the wash tunnel, pet photo contest, as well as free pet adoption opportunities on-site and more. All pet owners are welcome to sign-up and help the organization make history.

"Our wash club members' love for their pets shines as bright as our new Magic Ceramic topcoat, so we're bringing the two together for the world's first car wash pet parade," said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe's. "We are thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate our community love and showcase our newest product that gives a shiny coat any pet would envy."

Pet owners of every kind are invited to participate in the Magic Pet Parade. The procession will begin at 11:00 a.m., and participants may reserve a 30-minute start time window. While in the wash tunnel, participants are encouraged to snap a picture of their pet, and post it to social media. Fans will vote on their favorite car wash pet picture, and the winner will receive a $1,000 prize pack. All participants will receive a complimentary Magic Joe wash, featuring Magic Ceramic free during the parade ($20 value). The event will also have several on-site activities including chances to win thousands of dollars in prizes for pets, Soapy Joe's pet swag, custom themed dog treats, and pet photo opportunities with the Soapy mascot.

No pet? No problem! Soapy Joe's is partnering up with HWAC who will be on-site with adoptable dogs. Soapy Joe's is covering up to $20,000 in adoption fees at the event. If participants cannot find a pet on-site, Soapy Joe's will provide vouchers to cover adoption and microchip fees, typically $500+ per animal, with HWAC until Feb. 28, 2022.

"We all know being a pet owner comes with responsibilities - so protect your car from scratches with new Magic Ceramic topcoat, get ahead of vacuuming out your backseat and even have the chance to take home your very own pet on Valentine's weekend," said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing at Soapy Joe's. "And reminder, pets should be on leashes and masks on humans please!"

Event Details:

What: Soapy Joe's Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event

When: Saturday, February 12th, 10am-1pm; parade begins at 11am

Where: Soapy Joe's at 10383 Friars Rd. San Diego, CA 92120

How (to participate): All members of the community may participate with any type of animal, and are encouraged to reserve a spot in the parade line in advance. Walk-ups will be accommodated. All participants will receive a free $20 Magic Joe wash or upgrade. While in the wash tunnel, participants take a photo of their animal and post it to social media using the event hashtag MagicPetParade. Fans will vote, and one winner will receive a $1,000 prize pack.

How (much): Free of charge

What else: Adopt on-site or claim a voucher good through 2/28/2022 at HWAC, with fees covered by Soapy Joe's. All animals must remain on-leash during the event.

About Magic Ceramic

Soapy Joe's new Magic Ceramic is a spray-application ceramic topcoat. The revolutionary new product offers consumers drive-through access to ceramic, which is a molecular shield that forms covalent bonds with paint and creates a hydrophobic, self-cleaning surface. Typically available through auto detail shops, traditional ceramic is costly, labor-intensive and requires several days to apply. In contrast, Soapy Joe's new Magic Ceramic is a rapid application that adds no additional time to the premium-level Magic Joe wash experience. The resulting finish is an ultra-glossy topcoat. There is no extra charge for the new product; a Magic Joe single wash is $20 and the monthly unlimited Magic Joe is $35/month.

For more information about Soapy Joe's and the Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com , reserve your spot HERE , and follow @soapyjoes on Instagram.

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. Over the past 10 years Soapy Joe's has donated nearly 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more.?Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on their contribution to the environment but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes .

Media Contact/On-Site Contact:

Alex James

PR Managing Director

alex.james@powerdigitalmarketing.com

(619) 820-9281

