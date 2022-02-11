NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering.
