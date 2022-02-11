Optical Sorter Market USD 4.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report the "Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Cameras, NIR, Lasers, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters, Other types), Platform (Freefall, Belt, Lane, and Hybrid), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Optical Sorter Market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027.; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2027. Growing focus on automation to increase productivity in various industries is driving the market for optical sorter. Moreover, increasing adoption in the food industry for food processing activities and for reducing process and delivery time; increase in wages of the manual workforce in various countries; and stringent government regulations regarding food safety plays a key role in driving the growth of the optical sorter market.

Food Application to hold the largest size of optical sorter market during the forecast period

The optical sorter market for food applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-quality food products within shorter delivery cycles and growing automation are major factors driving growth in the optical sorter market for food applications. The food items are considered as essentials and with disrupted supply chains due to COVID-19, the food companies are keen on adopting the automation for their food processing to meet the strong quality norms and government regulations related to food products. This will affect the investments in food processing equipment, including optical sorters. In addition, the appearance of global pandemic COVID-19 has driven an increase in the demand for healthy and sanitized food and consequently also for frozen vegetables. Product quality is critical to ensuring consumer food safety, protecting manufacturers reputations, and keeping packers customers satisfied.

Market for belt platform optical sorter expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The belt platform is expected to dominate the optical sorter market throughout the forecast period; it is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Belt sorting equipment is widely used in various applications such as food, recycling, and mining, as they provide higher sorting accuracy and a low carryover ratio. Belt sorting equipment has high-performance capabilities for fresh, frozen, and dried vegetables and fruits, processed potato products, and nuts. This process minimizes the risk of food contamination further down the line and leads to improved product quality. Furthermore, it aids in the detection of minor flaws and foreign materials, improving ejection accuracy system, assisting in defect removal performance, and increasing sorter yield.

North America expected to dominate the optical sorter market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the optical sorter market throughout the forecast period while growing at a significant CAGR between 2022 and 2027. North America is one of the early adopters of automation with deployment of optical sorter in food application. The market is driven by developments in optical sorting solutions by North American companies such as Key Technology (US), Machinex (Canada), NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES (NRT) (US), and CP Global (US) to list a few. These companies replenish the growing demand for optical sorting machines by integrating the new-generation optical sorters with AI-based deep learning technology, hyperspectral cameras, cost-efficient & low power consumption sorters, visual recognition, and metal detectors to analyze material streams in various industries. The large share of the optical sorter market in North America is mainly attributed to the food industry and to the presence of stringent regulations for food safety. The demand for optical sorters in food application is driven by these stringent regulations to ensure hygiene and safety with minimal human intervention.

The key players in the optical sorter market are TOMRA (Norway), Bühler (Switzerland), Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology (China), Satake (Japan), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Key Technology (US), Binder+Co (Austria), Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group (China), STEINERT (Germany), AWETA (Netherlands), Pellenc ST (France), Techik Instrument (China), Unitec (Italy), Sesotec (Germany), National Recovery Technologies (US), CP Global (US), Machinex (Canada), MAF RODA AGROBOTIC (France), NEWTEC (Denmark), Raytec Vision (Italy), Cimbria (Denmark), Daewon GSI (South Korea), Angelon (China), REDWAVE (Austria), and Elica ASM s.r.l. (Italy).

Optimum Sorting (Sweden), ZXY Technology (Taiwan), Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd (Anysort) (China), Reemoon (China), Hefei Pinghao Optoelectronic Technology (China), Insort (Austria), Eagle Vizion (Canada), PICVISA (Spain), Spectrum Industries (India), Ellips (Netherlands), GREEFA (Netherlands), Fowler Westrup (India), Csort (Russia), and Van Wamel B.V. (Netherlands) are few startup and SMEs companies that cater the optical sorter market.

