Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2022) - Silverstock Metals Inc. (CSE: STK) (the "Company" or "Silverstock") provides an update on the recent exploration work carried out on the Gold Cutter Property (the "Property").

Two geologists and a prospector spent five days on the Gold Cutter Property for Silverstock in October 2021, conducting additional sampling and geological reconnaissance. 111 grab samples were collected.

Results from a work program conducted in 2020 had verified the presence of significant precious and base metal values in intrusive-hosted veins around the original discovery zone (Fig. 1). Gold results varied from below detection to a high of 9.81 g/t; nine samples had in excess of 0.5 g/t Au. Silver ranged from below detection up to 101 g/t. Base metal values varied from very low to highs of 0.23% (Cu), 0.29% (Pb) and 0.09% (Zn). Molybdenum had a highest value of 0.22%.

James Walchuck, CEO of Silverstock, commented: "These levels of gold mineralization and polymetallic enrichment are considered encouraging for an early stage project. Once we have analyzed the 2021 results, we will have a better idea of the Property's potential and lay out a path forward for 2022."

The follow-up work completed in 2021 extended a north-northeast trending zone of quartz-ankerite-pyrite alteration in volcanics (now ~55 m long by up to 10 m wide) discovered in 2020, and further assessed soil/lithogeochemical and magnetic/structural targets inferred from 2020 data. Fill-in prospecting and geological mapping in areas not previously assessed were also undertaken.

The Company will continue to review and assess the information it has currently on hand and will have a better idea of the potential of the entire Property once the results from the 2021 program have been analyzed.

About the Property

The Gold Cutter Property consists of two mineral tenures covering a total of 1,821.1 hectares (~18.2 km2), 85 km north of Kamloops in south-central BC.

The Property lies within the Quesnellia terrane, in the southern Intermontane Belt of the Canadian Cordillera. In the Kamloops area, the Quesnellia terrane comprises marine clastic and chemical sediments and mafic volcanic cover rocks of three unconformity-bounded successions: the Devonian to Triassic Harper Ranch Group, the Late Triassic Nicola Group, and the Early Jurassic Rossland Group. These rocks have been cut by a series of Early Jurassic-aged plutons that form a ~375 kilometre-long, arcuate belt, prospective for gold, copper and molybdenum mineralization (Fig. 2).

The Property is underlain by siltstone/sandstone of the Harper Ranch Group and augite-phyric mafic volcanics of the Nicola Group. Dikes and other small intrusions, likely associated with either an elongate syenite-monzonite stock mapped in the southern part of the Property or the Thuya Batholith mapped immediately north of the Property (Fig. 1), have been subsequently emplaced into rocks of both groups.

Two geologists and two prospectors spent one week on the Property for Silverstock in October 2020, conducting geological reconnaissance/sampling and local detailed mapping. 133 grab samples were collected. A 414 line km drone magnetic survey was conducted over the entire Property at 50 m line spacing in September/October 2020. A 154-sample reconnaissance soil survey was conducted later in October 2020. Prospecting and mapping programs outlined polymetalic mineralization associated with and hosted by these irregular intrusions. Mineralization occurs as intrusion-hosted, Au (±Ag/Pb/Cu/Mo)-bearing quartz veins up to 1 m wide, typically with pyrite, but locally containing pyrite-arsenopyrite-galena-molybdenite, with lesser chalcopyrite. The veining has been observed in subcrop, angular boulders and rare outcrops of quartz monzonite and is thought to be genetically related to the latter's emplacement.





Figure 1: Gold Results from 2020 Silverstock Grab Samples on the Gold Cutter Property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8578/113452_silverstock%20fig1.jpg.





Figure 2: Generalized geology of southern Quesnellia. Discrete mineralizing events are directly linked to Mesozoic arc plutons, which form north-trending, temporally distinct belts (1-3). The Gold Cutter property lies in the tract of Early Jurassic plutons (Wildhorse-Takomkane plutonic suite), midway between the Brenda and Woodjam-Southeast deposits (modified after Massey et al., 2005). Orange/black squares are porphyry copper deposits.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8578/113452_silverstock%20fig2.jpg.

Qualified Person

Dr. Tom Setterfield, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Silverstock Metals Inc.

Silverstock Metals Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct the exploration of its Gold Cutter Property. The Gold Cutter Property is comprised of two contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,821.1 hectares and is located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

