Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2022) - SouthPac Partners is pleased to announce that it has acquired a stake in ThinkFleet Management, Inc. a leading provider of fleet management solutions in the rapidly growing ecommerce market.

ThinkFleet Management was established in 2017 by Steve Cook with the goal of supporting the fleet management needs of the new generation of businesses supporting the rapid growth of ecommerce delivery and final mile delivery solutions. It has now built up a strong reputation for great customer service, access to fleet inventory, parking facilities and tailored fleet management and maintenance solutions.

SouthPac Partners is committed to help accelerate the growth of ThinkFleet's business across Canada, leveraging their expertise in business development, M&A, financing, and real estate acquisitions.

Chris Charlwood, Managing Partner of SouthPac Partners, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Steve Cook and the entire Think Global team as they embark on this exciting growth journey. Think Fleet has developed best-in-class fleet management solutions that maximize customers up-time and optimize fleet performance."

Steve Cook, CEO of ThinkFleet Management noted, "We are excited about our partnership with SouthPac Partners because we now have the ability to leverage their expertise, experience, and diverse portfolio to facilitate ThinkFleet's growth. Their vision and goals perfectly align with our strategic roadmap as we strive to be the preferred provider of fleet solutions. As ThinkFleet establishes a strong presence in the ecommerce market, SouthPac can support and accelerate our expansion initiatives, while also helping us diversify our solution offering within the fleet industry."

About ThinkFleet

In 2017, ThinkFleet Management opened its doors and provided customizable fleet management solutions to Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) across Canada. ThinkFleet helped Amazon DSPs acquire their fleet of vehicles while also providing 24-hour mobile fleet maintenance services to help minimize vehicle downtime and operational costs. Today, ThinkFleet is servicing and supporting numerous industries including Government, Cold Chain, Final Mile, and all Trade services.

At ThinkFleet, we strive to deliver the best customer service while constantly developing additional programs and products that will continue to help our clients run and grow their business. Our customer's success is our success therefore we are committed to providing custom fleet solutions so that they can focus on their business, while they leave us to manage their fleet.

About SouthPac Partners

SouthPac Partners is a private investment group based in Vancouver, BC, focused on private operating businesses with real estate assets. Its investment approach is to build value over the long term, leveraging the experience of the principals and their investor network. It focuses on helping business owners with ownership transition, M&A financing, growth capital, and selective restructuring opportunities.

