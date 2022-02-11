LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Resignation of Corporate Advisor

The Directors of Lombard Capital Plc (the "Company") announce that Alfred Henry Corporate Finance has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors continue to work with their professional advisors and the SBS Group Limited for the advancement of Lombard and its shareholders

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813