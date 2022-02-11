Lombard Capital PLC - Resignation of Corporate Advisor
PR Newswire
London, February 11
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
Resignation of Corporate Advisor
The Directors of Lombard Capital Plc (the "Company") announce that Alfred Henry Corporate Finance has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors continue to work with their professional advisors and the SBS Group Limited for the advancement of Lombard and its shareholders
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813
LOMBARD CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de