Polyethylene Market Size is Forecast To A Readjusted Size of USD 142120 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 2.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyethylene Market is segmented By Type - HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE, Others, By Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction Materials, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Plastics & Polymers Category.

The global Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 122550 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 142120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Polyethylene Market are

Polyethylene's increasing use in various end-user applications such as packaging, consumer goods, and construction materials is expected to fuel the Polyethylene market's growth. polyethylene.

Furthermore, features of polyethylene such as being highly adaptable, extremely lightweight, economical, excellent rigidity, superior flexibility, and easily recyclable are expected to propel PE adoption thereby driving the polyethylene market growth.

In addition, the introduction and development of bio-based and biodegradable polyethylene will almost certainly create new growth opportunities for the Polyethylene market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POLYETHYLENE MARKET

The Polyethylene market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of PE in the packaging industry. The versatility of polyethylene packaging allows for a variety of advertising opportunities, regardless of the nature of your product. Polyethylene plastic packaging can also be heavily customized. Polyethylene packaging also protects easily contaminated products from the elements because it does not allow water vapor to pass through. Heat sealing allows many types of polyethylene packaging to be tightly wrapped around a product and sealed airtight. Many companies use polyethylene to shield electronic components from moisture and tampering.

The use of PE in the manufacturing of consumer goods is expected to propel the polyethylene market forward. Polyethylene is a lightweight, long-lasting thermoplastic that can be used to make plastic containers, bottles, bags, and toys.

Polyethylene has high ductility and impact strength and is an excellent electrical insulator. It also has a low friction coefficient. Pipes made of high-density polyethylene are frequently corrosion-resistant and leak-free. Polyethylene is used in a variety of construction applications, including sheets to protect materials and seal off rooms, damp-proof membranes (DPM), loose lining material for foundations, to protect concrete during the curing process, and damp-proof membranes (DPM), loose lining material for foundations, to protect concrete during the curing process. As a result, the growing use of PE in construction is expected to propel the Polyethylene market forward.

POLYETHYLENE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the HDPE segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 60%. Because HDPE does not leach into the contents of bottles, it is ideal for blow-molding applications, particularly in the food and beverage industry. HDPE is also recyclable, making it an excellent choice for these highly disposable items.

Based on the application, the Packaging segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 75%. This is due to characteristics such as chemical resistance and low cost. PE, or polyethylene, is a petroleum polymer that can withstand any environmental hazards and can be customized to any desired shape and size.

Asia and the Middle East region held the largest market share of about 50% of the global market. Due to rapid industrialization and the trend of consumers in emerging economies such as China and India purchasing goods online, the polyethylene market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Polyethylene Market By Companies

Turtle Wax

DuPont

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Sinopec Corporation

BP

Ineos

Borealis

Total

Shell

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

TASCO Group

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

CNPC

The global Bio-based Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 1243.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3531.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.0% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.0% during the review period. The global Metallocene Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 21640 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 23100 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.1% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.1% during the review period. The global Expanded Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 3034.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3861.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period. The global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) market size is estimated to be worth USD 35140 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 40230 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period. The global Cross-Linked Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 6673.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8715.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period. The global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market was valued at USD 242.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 452.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027. The global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market size is estimated to be worth USD 49990 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 60740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period. The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market was valued at USD 101480 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 132790 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027. Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Outlook 2022

Global and China Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

