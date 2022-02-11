Searchlight Resources Inc: Searchlight Resources Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey at Robinson Creek Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FSE 2CC2) is pleased to announce the completion of an Airborne Magnetic Survey at the Robinson Creek Gold project, located approximately 15 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, in the historic Flin Flon mining camp.

Airborne Magnetic Survey completed

Magnetic Survey and Historical Drill Holes outline Gold Zones along Mosher Lake Shear Zone

The Robinson Creek Gold Project consists of 7 claim blocks covering 2.93 square km located approximately 15 km northwest of Searchlight's Bootleg Lake claims. The project was optioned in July 2021, and in September 2021 Searchlight completed an Airborne Magnetic Survey covering the entire claim block at 50 m line spacing. The survey results highlight the area of historical drilling along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone (Map 1).

"At Searchlight, we are encouraged that the airborne survey shows good correlation with gold mineralization from past drilling, and also suggests further potential along strike and at depth", said Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

Concurrent with this airborne survey, an initial site visit was made in September 2021, confirming the presence of gold mineralization with multiple grab samples assaying over 10 g/t gold, including samples of 19.31 g/t Au and 17.17 g/t Au. See October 7, 2021 press release https://searchlightresources.com/news/2021/searchlight-resources-samples-up-to-19.31-gram-tonne-gold-at-robinson-creek-gold-target-in-saskatchewan/ .

The Robinson Creek target comprises three gold zones - the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones - over a strike length of approximately 1 km along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone. The Robinson Creek target is a structurally controlled mesothermal lode gold system, with considerable historical exploration which includes geologic mapping, trenching, soil surveys, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and 70 diamond drill holes.

The Company continues the digitizing and interpretation of the historic drilling. Planning is underway for a summer field program of trenching, sampling, and mapping to determine the full extent of surface mineralization.