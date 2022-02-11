Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, today announces that it has successfully priced an inaugural US Private Placement (USPP) for a total amount of $180m. The use of proceeds will follow the same sustainable framework applying to the sustainable bond issued in March 2021.

The private placement is structured in 2 tranches with maturities of 10 and 12 years, the longest ever achieved by the Group.

This transaction highlights USinvestors' confidence in the Group's credit quality and growth strategy over the long term and allows Tikehau Capital to diversify its sources of financing while emphasizing its commitment to sustainability

This is a new milestone for Tikehau Capital's expansion in North America, following the recent local successes recorded across its CLO, infrastructure and private debt secondaries strategies.

Upon completion of the transaction, 63% of the Group's indebtedness will be subject to sustainability criteria and the average drawn debt maturity will stand at 5.5 years

Pricing was completed on 11 February 2022 and closing is contemplated on 31 March 2022 subject to customary conditions.

Tikehau Capital's long-term issuer credit rating has been confirmed by Fitch Ratings on 17 January 2022 at BBB- with a stable outlook

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as Lead Placement Agent, and Goldman Sachs Co. Llc and J.P. Morgan Securities, Llc acted as co-Placement Agents.

Antoine Flamarion andMathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, said:

"This successful first issuance on the US private placement market is a testament to Tikehau Capital's attractiveness and credit quality. It is also a new step forward in the Group's ambition to reflect its sustainability commitments into its financing structure. The Group has been at the forefront of institutionalizing impact investing in the asset management industry, through dedicated funds across its asset classes as well as the integration of sustainability criteria for the vast majority of its debt. Through its strong and liquid balance sheet, which is a key differentiating asset, Tikehau Capital benefits from sustainable foundations to finance its long-term growth ambitions."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €34.3 billion of assets under management (as of 31 December 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.9 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 683 employees (as of 31 December 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, securities, fund units or any financial instruments or investment advisory services, in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. The US private placement notes referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. In particular, an investment in a fund is speculative and presents risks, including a risk of loss of capital. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

