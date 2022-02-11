Anzeige
Freitag, 11.02.2022
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
WKN: 932314 ISIN: NO0003106700 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
08:05 Uhr
4,370 Euro
+0,010
+0,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2022 | 18:29
59 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (02/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notices 07/21 and 01/22, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i
Norden AB (SBB) has announced a mandatory cash offer to acquire all the shares
in Solon Eiendom ASA (Solon Eiendom). 

On February 3, 2022, Solon Eiendom Holding AS (Solon Holding) announced that
all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. 

The last trading day in Solon Eiendom share is February 14, 2022. Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for gross return forwards
in Solon Eiendom (SOLON) to February 11, 2022 and have calculated the contracts
at fair value according to the information provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042655
