NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (02/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notices 07/21 and 01/22, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) has announced a mandatory cash offer to acquire all the shares in Solon Eiendom ASA (Solon Eiendom). On February 3, 2022, Solon Eiendom Holding AS (Solon Holding) announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. The last trading day in Solon Eiendom share is February 14, 2022. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for gross return forwards in Solon Eiendom (SOLON) to February 11, 2022 and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042655