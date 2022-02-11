Cambridge Global: Jozef Opdeweegh On The Importance of Nurturing Relationships

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / "People should always be at the center of leadership efforts," notes C-suite executive and entrepreneur Jozef Opdeweegh. Opdeweegh has served as a CEO, Chairman, and Board Member of private and public global companies over the past 20 years, during the course of which he's developed a values-based leadership style built upon his core tenets of respect, transparency, loyalty, and more. For Opdeweegh, leaders cannot perform effectively unless they are able to understand the people around them.
