Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 11 février/February 2022) The common shares of Max Power Mining Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Max Power Mining Corp. ("Max Power") is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Max Power is the holder of exploration licences to explore an area covering approximately 2,175 hectares, located in southwestern, Ontario.

Les actions ordinaires de Max Power Mining Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Max Power Mining Corp. (« Max Power ») est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés minières. Max Power est titulaire de permis d'exploration pour explorer une zone couvrant environ 2 175 hectares, située dans le sud-ouest de l'Ontario.

Issuer/Émetteur: Max Power Mining Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MAXX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 27 781 250 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 215 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 57778R 10 0 ISIN: CA 57778R 10 0 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.25/0,25$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 14 février/February 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 16 février/February 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

