Sirena Inc. Showcases The Hottest New Cleaning Product You Can't Live Without, Water

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Cleaning is an essential task necessary to protect our health, homes, and workspaces. It's also a task that often involves the use of harsh, toxic chemicals. Even those promoted as 'natural' or 'green' can contain ingredients that could pose a risk to adults, children, or pets. From corrosive to flammable, and irritants to pollutants, there has to be a better way

Luckily there is, and it's hiding in plain sight. It makes up 60% of our bodies, you can't live more than a few days without drinking it, and it's an affordable, reliable and effective cleaning solution.

The answer is water. Yet when it comes to cleaning, water is a highly underrated player. As we approach the 'spring cleaning' season, Sirena highlights the power of water as an effective cleaning solution, and its innovative water vacuum, capable of cleaning a multitude of surfaces and even purifying the air.

Many Commercial Cleaning Products Aren't Just Ineffective, They're Hazardous to Health and Home

According to the American Lung Association , many cleaning products can cause a broad range of issues ranging from eye, nose, and throat irritation, to headaches and increased risk of developing cancer. Others release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) linked to occupational asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Worst of all, the increased risk of using these products comes with minimal benefit. According to a study conducted by Choice, a leading consumer advocacy group, many of the home cleaning products used worldwide aren't as effective as consumers think, with nearly 50% of those included in the study not producing results that weren't discernable from those achieved with water.

Tapping the Benefits and Power of Nature's Natural Cleaner: Water

Eliminating the need for expensive solutions and sprays, Sirena's innovative water vacuum cleaner is a Total-home cleaning system. Neatly packaged in a single appliance, this multi-purpose vacuum is capable of producing superior results across a broad range of surfaces, fabrics, and home furnishings.

Unparalleled Filtration

Tapping into the natural filtration abilities of water, air, dust, debris, pollutants, and more are sucked into the unit where they are filtered out using a dual filtration system. This process starts with 1000W of suction power, lifting and removing dirt, dust, debris, pet hair and other contaminants into the basin. The contaminates and debris are filtered out by the basin's water supply, using a rapid spinning separator. Lastly, the air is vented through a washable HEPA filter, removing any remaining particulates that made it past the first round of filtration before the air is vented back out into the room.

No Wet Surfaces

Unlike 'wet vacs' or carpet extractors, Sirena's water vacuum does not apply water or moisture to surfaces. The unit's basin houses the water, which is used as a natural filtration step, removing particulates from the air before making a final pass through the HEPA filter.

A Better Way to Clean

Several studies have demonstrated that bagged vacuums can do more harm than good, releasing airborne particulates from the exhaust and poorly sealed bags back into the home. The result? Dust, allergens, mold spores, pet dander, mite debris, and more, are all released into the air, free to land on surfaces, or worse, breathed in.

By contrast, Sirena's water-based vacuum utilizes a unique method, harnessing the natural filtration power of water to ensure that dirt, allergens, dust, and odors are effectively eliminated. All without the need for costly and environmentally unfriendly vacuum bags.

Considered among the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners and allergy sufferers alike, the SIRENA System is engineered around a high-efficiency vacuum that filters air through a basin of clean water to more effectively trapping allergens, dust, dirt, and more, resulting in:

Improved indoor air quality

Elimination of pet and food odors

Purification of indoor air

Effective and efficient cleaning of surfaces from floors to furniture