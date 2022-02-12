Lemonwood Announces New Brand Ambassador

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2022) - At 14, she was the youngest girl to win the Ford Supermodel of the World Contest and grace the cover of American Vogue. At 50, Monika Schnarre is still commanding attention by lending her famous face and her devotion to a sustainable lifestyle as a spokesperson for Lemonwood, Canada's newest upscale lifestyle boutique with a focus on luxury apparel and accessories.

"I love so many things about Lemonwood," says Schnarre. "The clothes are beautiful, and I especially love their colourful cashmere sweaters. I'm also proud to be working with a female-driven business led by Christine Peters, the owner and founder. And what really makes me feel good is the fact that Lemonwood's merchandise is sourced from small, ethically operated factories that strive to empower women working in their trade around the globe."

"At this stage of my life I only want to partner with companies that I believe in," says Schnarre.

Lemonwood operates six locations - two in Toronto, and one each in Unionville, Oakville, Port Carling (seasonal) and Collingwood, where Schnarre lives a quiet life with her eight-year-old son, Bode. She stays in shape embracing outdoor activities - daily hikes up Blue Mountain with her dog, Piper, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and running.

While keeping toasty warm is a priority when she's outside in winter, Schnarre prefers not to dress in "big bulky stuff" during the cold weather months, opting instead for Lemonwood's lightweight cashmere sweaters and layered clothing made in natural fabrics. She's also partial to the Dream Pant jeans Lemonwood carries, not just because they "fit beautifully" but also because they come in a long inseam for her 6' 2" frame. "That's important for someone tall like me."

Schnarre first caught sight of Lemonwood walking by the chain's downtown Collingwood location. "I always admired what I saw in their window," she says. Her partnership with the luxury retailer includes working as both a model and an influencer promoting the brand.

For her part, Lemonwood owner and founder Christine Peters says Schnarre is the ideal person to represent her luxury outlets. "We specialize in classic design and Monika is a very classic person, inside and out. In the modelling world she's an icon. And that's what we want Lemonwood to be - an icon in the luxury apparel world. It's a great fit."

ABOUT MONIKA SCHNARRE

Monika Schnarre won the Ford "Supermodel of the World" contest at age 14, becoming the youngest model to ever win. She appeared on the cover of American Vogue at 14 and in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at 15. She became an actress, appearing in over 50 film and television roles including The Bold and the Beautiful, Beverly Hills 90210 and The King of Queens.





Monika Schnarre

ABOUT CHRISTINE PETERS

Christine Peters is the founder and owner of Lemonwood, a rapidly expanding boutique chain of luxury apparel and accessories with six locations in Ontario. A highly respected entrepreneur who has devoted her entire professional life to sourcing and product development, she connects with carefully chosen factories around the world, which help empower women, are run by women, or are socially responsible in their use of sustainable materials.

Her very first sale - from a suitcase at a Four Seasons hotel gift shop -was a dozen cashmere ponchos she had picked up in Nepal. From there, sales expanded to select spas across the country and to the opening of the first of Lemonwood's six retail storefronts in 2017.





Christine Peters, President & Founder of Lemonwood





MEDIA CONTACT

