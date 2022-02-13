A1 Telekom Austria: A1 Telekom Austria Group's total revenues in full-year 2021 increased by 4.4% to Euro 4.75 bn. Group EBITDA climbed 8.2% to Euro 1.71 bn in FY21, net profit increased 17.0% to Euro 455 mn as solid operational results outweighed higher income tax expenses. Thomas Arnoldner, CEO of A1 Telekom Austria Group, on the highlights of the 2021: "All in all, we developed into one of the fastest growing companies in the European telco sector over the past few years. These results underline the successful strategy execution, the resilience of our business model and the positive impact of the measures taken in this challenging environment. Our high-performance and future-proof fixed- and mobile networks form the digital backbone and will be further expanded in 2022, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...