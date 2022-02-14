InVeris Training Solutions (booth M7) will showcase its newest training technology SRCE (See Rehearse Collectively Experience or "Source") at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6-9. Debuting in late 2021, SRCE is the world's first and only augmented reality-based training simulator, providing groundbreaking mission rehearsal for militaries and law enforcement. In addition to SRCE, InVeris will also be displaying a full array of live-fire range offerings.

"Augmented reality enables us to combine virtual training in real-world locations," said InVeris Chief Executive Officer Al Weggeman. "SRCE provides mission readiness training to global defense forces that is totally lifelike, seamless and customizable. Live-fire training is equally important, and our comprehensive selection of shooting range equipment underscores why InVeris has been a leader in the live-fire space for over 95 years."

At World Defense Show, InVeris will feature its industry-leading shooting range equipment, including the XWT wireless target carrier, GranTrap rubber bullet trap, as well as a Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) with a LOMAH (location of miss and hit).

To speak with an InVeris representative during World Defense Show, visit booth M7 or schedule an appointment at https://www.inveristraining.com/request-a-meeting.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions provides cutting-edge training solutions for militaries, law enforcement agencies and commercial range owners around the world. With its legacy companies, FATS and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.

