o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today its collaboration with Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier. Marelli will use the o9 Digital Brain to develop its global demand and supply chain planning capabilities.

As one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive industry, Marelli has a well-established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence. To optimize their planning processes, Marelli needed an innovative partner to support their business goals. The o9 Digital Brain platform was selected due to its rich functional coverage that matched Marelli's needs, as well as its cloud-native, highly-scalable architecture, and o9's proprietary Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG). The o9 platform will help Marelli automate its demand planning processes and improve planner productivity, ultimately allowing the company to make smarter and faster decisions.

Marelli's partnership with o9-an established supplier for the automotive sector-will start with a global demand and planning template for six pilot plants in its Automotive Lighting division. This will allow Marelli to generate a more accurate demand forecast from automotive OEMs. The o9 platform will create a digital twin of Marelli's operations to generate a more accurate demand forecast plan, help anticipate future supply chain risks, and improve inventory management.

"Digitalization is at the core of our Supply Chain management strategy." stated Jesus Beas, VP, Global Supply Chain Management of Marelli "Supply chains are typically very complex systems, and this is especially true in the automotive industry. That's why having access to the right data in real-time, seeing the relevant connections between them and understanding the possible implications on the business is key to make informed and smart decisions. Through o9 systems we will be able to enhance our supply chains visibility and scenario modelling capabilities, taking the digitalization of our supply chain processes a step further."

"More and more companies see the value of the o9 Digital Brain platform, as it helps companies make better and faster supply chain decisions, especially during these volatile times. We are happy to welcome Marelli as a new client and look forward to helping to digitally transform its business," said Igor Rikalo, Chief Operating Officer.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

