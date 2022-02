Verdagy has secured a $25 million investment for its new electrolyzer technology, which provides hydrogen fuel for heavy industrial applications. The membrane-based technology uses large active area cells, high current densities, and broad operating ranges to deliver hydrogen at scale.From pv magazine USA Verdagy, a company that is developing a water-based electrolyzer for green hydrogen production, has secured cash to scale its technology in a $25 million funding round led by TDK Ventures, Orbia, BHP Ventures, Doral Energy, Tech Ventures, Kholsa Ventures, Shell Ventures, and Temasek. The technology ...

