The developers of the proposed 1.5GW Marinus Link transmission project, which would link Tasmania and the Australian mainland via an undersea electricity interconnector, have launched a new engineering survey to identify the most suitable corridor for the cables.From pv magazine Australia Marinus Link has launched a major marine engineering survey to identify the optimum route for an undersea cable to connect Tasmania and the Australian state of Victoria. Marinus Link said the survey, the third for the project and the largest so far, will build on results and analysis of previous site investigations ...

