Das Instrument XIX US9839191015 XILINX INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.02.2022

The instrument XIX US9839191015 XILINX INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.02.2022



Das Instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.02.2022

The instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.02.2022

