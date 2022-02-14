Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), a company specializing in optical semiconductors, announced an experimental result confirming that its Violeds technology sterilizes 99.99% Omicron Variant (SARS-CoV-2 Variant: B.1.1529) in one second, which has been spreading around the world.

Seoul Viosys conducted the Omicron sterilization test at the Virology Research Institute of Korea University College of Medicine, and it was confirmed that the Omicron virus exposed to the Violeds LED was sterilized 99.99% in only one second.

Seoul Viosys has been conducting various sterilization experiments using its Violeds technology since 2019. In July 2021, in a joint experiment with a research team at Korea University, it was confirmed that Violeds sterilized (inactivated) the Delta variant (SARS-CoV-2: B.1.617.2) 99.3% in one second. Seoul Viosys' bio research team released research data that the air purifying sterilizer with Violeds technology applied could lower the risk of airborne infection by one-thirtieth. In November 2021, Seoul Viosys provided free air purifying sterilizers to 300 small business stores that have been barely managing to earn their living during the COVID-19 pandemic, and no confirmed cases have been found in any of the stores where the air purifying sterilizers are installed according to a survey of the store owners.

In addition, at the CES in January 2022, portable air purifiers (model name: VAC) with Violeds technology applied were installed in conference halls, restaurants, and vehicles, and thanks to this, no single confirmed case occurred among Seoul Viosys' executives and employees.

Violeds is a clean technology that prevents the growth of viruses and bacteria with ultraviolet (UV) LED, which has sterilizing and deodorizing power. Not to mention air purifiers and air conditioners, this technology can also be applied to air conditioning systems of buildings and automobiles, reducing the possibility of infection caused by airborne droplets and keeping the indoor environment pleasant by circulating internal air.

"Given the results of this Omicron test, we expect that COVID-19 variants that have been continuously emerging, such as Deltacron, can be completely sterilized using Violeds products," a Seoul Viosys official said. "We will continue to apply Violeds technology to various products to create an environment where people can breathe clean and safe air at home as well as restaurants, transportation facilities, and multi-use facilities."

He also added, "Violeds is an innovative sterilization technology that we have developed and started mass-production for the first time in the world, and no one can produce it without permission to use the patents of Seoul Viosys, its affiliate SETi in the US, and NS (Nitride Semiconductor), a strategic partner in Japan."

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB "Micro Clean Pixel" for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured the No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2019). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive "Micro Clean Pixel" that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

