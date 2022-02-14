Elevandi: Singapore and Switzerland Co-Organise Point Zero Forum to Discuss Innovation in Digital Financial Technology

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and Elevandi, today announced the launch of the inaugural Point Zero Forum, to be held on June 21-23 in Zurich, Switzerland. This in-person event will provide a platform for global leaders across the public and private sectors to drive the meaningful exchange of ideas and knowledge to advance FinTech and Web3.0 in the digital economy. Key topics of discussion include advances in Decentralised Finance, Embedded and Open Finance and Sustainable Finance, implications for policymakers, and opportunities for FinTechs.

The three-day Forum is organised in cooperation with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Forum will also be supported by Finance.Swiss, Milken Institute and Switzerland Global Enterprise.

The inaugural forum will be jointly opened by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Heng Swee Keat and Switzerland's Federal Councillor and the Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Ueli Maurer.

Mr Heng said,

"Digital technology has tremendous potential to change the world for the better, especially through finance. To unlock this potential, we must find new ways to collaborate, and partner one another to tackle key global challenges and ride the new wave of opportunities. Singapore and Switzerland have worked together to organise the inaugural Point Zero Forum, bringing together global technologists, financial institutions and regulators. Through this Forum, we can add to the global FinTech momentum and strengthen the global movement for innovation and change."

Mr Maurer said,

"As one of the world's leading and innovative financial centres, Switzerland is an ideal host to bring international financial market and supervisory authorities together with new players from the world of FinTech. Switzerland has long maintained an intensive financial dialogue with Singapore. Together, we are committed to open markets, international competition and constant innovation. The Point Zero Forum is intended to help ensure that innovation in digital financial technology can flourish and thrive in a secure framework for the benefit of all."

First speakers, with more to be announced, include:

Heng Swee Keat , Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies

, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Ueli Maurer , Switzerland's Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance

, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance Thomas Jordan , Chairman of the Governing Board, SNB

, Chairman of the Governing Board, SNB Urban Angehrn , CEO, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)

, CEO, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Ravi Menon , Managing Director, MAS

, Managing Director, MAS Mary Ellen Iskenderian , President & CEO, Women's World Banking

, President & CEO, Women's World Banking Ralph Hamers , CEO, UBS

, CEO, UBS Philipp Rickenbacher , CEO, Julius Baer

, CEO, Joanne Hannaford , Chief Technology & Operations Officer and Executive Board Member, Credit Suisse

, Chief Technology & Operations Officer and Executive Board Member, Credit Suisse Sam Bankman-Fried , CEO, FTX

, CEO, FTX Dr. Gabriela Maria Payer , Vice-Chairwoman, Sygnum

, Vice-Chairwoman, Sygnum Ben Zhou , Founder & CEO, Bybit

, Founder & CEO, Bybit Jos Dijsselhof, CEO, SIX

Stefan Klestil , General Partner, SpeedInvest

, General Partner, SpeedInvest Jo Ann Barefoot , CEO & Co-Founder, Barefoot Innovation

, CEO & Co-Founder, Barefoot Innovation Jason Thompson , CEO, Partior

, CEO, Partior Dr. Darian McBain , Chief Sustainability Officer, MAS

, Chief Sustainability Officer, MAS Eric Lim , Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB

, Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB Ericson Chan , Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zurich Insurance

, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zurich Insurance Teana Baker-Taylor , Chief Policy Officer, Chamber of Digital Commerce

, Chief Policy Officer, Chamber of Digital Commerce Oliver Bussmann , CEO & Founder of Bussmann Advisory, Former CIO & Group MD of UBS

, CEO & Founder of Bussmann Advisory, Former CIO & Group MD of UBS Dr. Iwa Salami, Reader (Associate Professor), Centre of FinTech, Department of Law & Criminology, Royal Docks School of Business and Law

Pinar Özcan, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Oxford University

Point Zero Forum guests can choose to discover the Switzerland FinTech Ecosystem through an additional day of tours to innovative companies and labs to learn about the latest developments in Web3.0 and Zug.

Point Zero Forum is an invitation-only forum for senior leaders from government and regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, digital asset and blockchain networks, academia and investors. To register interest, or to nominate a guest please visit www.pointzeroforum.com .

