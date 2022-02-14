With the Polish government planning to commission five gas power plants over the next five years, London-based thinktank Carbon Tracker has estimated just how costly the move will be, compared to deploying solar plants and energy storage instead.A report published today by sustainability thinktank Carbon Tracker estimates five new gas plants being planned in Poland will leave taxpayers on the hook for billions in subsidies when solar and energy storage could offer better value. The London-based not-for-profit has estimated solar generation capacity would be consistently cheaper to develop than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...