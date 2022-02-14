Fishing Wader Market Size Worth $4.51 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 6.0% | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishing wader market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for fishing waders from the sporting hobbyists and the growth of the aquaculture sector are expected to boost the market growth. An increase in disposable income and a rise in purchasing power are other factors boosting the market growth. Presently, the aquaculture industry is growing in countries, such as China, Peru, Chile, Japan, and India, owing to government initiatives and various other social programs that support the development of these industries. As the fishing industry is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, the demand for these products is also estimated to witness a stable rise.

Key Insights from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing product demand among hobbyists in China and India .

By product, the chest segment held the largest share of 38.1% in 2020 due to its increasing demand.

North America dominated the market by accounting for over 36.0% in 2020 due to the high demand for fishing wader in key countries, like the U.S. and Canada .

The online distribution channel held the largest share of more than 69.0% in 2020 due to the easy availability of products and ease of comparing features

Fishing wader is considered to be an important accessory globally, thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for industry growth are increased disposable income in the developing economies and augmented use of fishing waders. Additionally, brand recognition and power are driving the industry. Hence, due to these reasons, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The chest product segment captured the largest share of 38.1% in 2020. The presence of leading manufacturing players that provide chest waders to customers is also projected to influence the segment growth in the coming years. Chest wader provides 100% waterproof protection. Chest product forms are also used for various activities, including, camping, riding ATVs, and even playing outside.

North America held the largest share of over 36.0% in 2020 due to the high product demand in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. As North America presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, the market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Fishing Wader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hip, Chest, Waist), By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Neoprene), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

Fishing Wader Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global fishing wader market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, and region:

Fishing Wader Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hip

Chest

Waist

Fishing Wader Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Nylon

Polyester

Neoprene

Others

Fishing Wader Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Online

Offline

Fishing Wader Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Fishing Wader Market

Cabela's LLC

Columbia Sportswear Company

Caddis Waders

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Gator Waders, LLC

Redington

Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Simms Fishing Products

Patagonia, Inc.

The Orvis Company Inc.

