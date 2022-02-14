Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lyckegård Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (61/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Lyckegård Group AB, company registration number 556757-7597, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Lyckegård Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 21, 2022. Shares Short name: LYGRD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,515,360 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017160575 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248291 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556757-7597 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.