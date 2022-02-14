- (PLX AI) - Mekonomen valuation is too low, analyst at Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target SEK 180 implies upside of 42%
- • Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Mekonomen, with price target cut to SEK 175 from SEK 190
- • Mekonomen outlook is secure, and the company sees further opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions, Kepler said
- • Cash conversion continues to be good, while demand for service will graduallly improve, Kepler said
