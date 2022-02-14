- (PLX AI) - Securitas is set for a rapid share price increase after the Stanley acquisition goes through and the share issue is cleared, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from hold.
- • Price target of SEK 145 implies 20% upside
- • The capital increase necessary to buy Stanley will weigh on the share in the short term, but we expect a rapid price increase after the deal is completed, Kepler said
- • Securitas will benefit from society reopening after the pandemic, with airport and event volumes returning: Kepler
- • Meanwhile, the Stanley acquisition will increase exposure to better growth and higher margins: Kepler
