Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
PR Newswire
14.02.2022 | 12:22
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion commits to Science Based Targets initiative - towards a carbon-neutral society

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Investor news 14 February 2022 at 1.00 p.m. EET

Caverion commits to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is driving ambitious climate action. SBTi enables companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Caverion's purpose is to enable performance and people's well-being in smart and sustainable built environments. "Sustainability is one of the core strategic themes of Caverion. We constantly work side by side with our customers and suppliers to develop smart and sustainable solutions for buildings, industries and infrastructure. By joining SBTi, we aim to reduce our own carbon footprint in line with climate science. We will achieve this by planning and implementing concrete actions for our value chain, including material choices and our car fleet, for example," says Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

By joining the SBTi, Caverion's environmental sustainability targets will in the future be validated against science-based criteria. Caverion has already earlier set a target to create sustainable impact through its solutions, with a positive carbon handprint 10 times greater than the company's carbon footprint (Scope 1-2) by 2030. Already in 2021, Caverion's positive handprint was double the size of the company's footprint.

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and supporting future-proof business growth. More than 2,000 businesses around the world are already working with the SBTi.

Read more about Caverion's sustainability work

Read more about SBTi

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: Juha Mennander, Adviser to the President and CEO, tel. +467 065 21203, juha.mennander@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-commits-to-science-based-targets-initiative---towards-a-carbon-neutral-society,c3506019

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3506019/1534622.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-sustainability,c3011277

Caverion-sustainability

© 2022 PR Newswire
