Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Bericht Q1 2021/22; Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 14.02.2022

Kursziel: EUR 90,60

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017; vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Strong organic growth and M&A effects



In Q1 2021/22 (calendar Q4), the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) expanded its sales by 24.7%. In addition to three successfully completed acquisitions, the increase was also due to organic growth of 10%. All revenue types increased, and CONVERSION/4 revenues, which were reported for the first time, multiplied (to EUR2.1 million). The EBIT margin increased to 6.4% (previous year: 6.2%), also due to a very strong license business (EUR14.7 million; +66%). The company confirmed its previous outlook, citing continuing economic uncertainties. With CONVERSION/4 subscription revenues gaining momentum and a recurring revenue share of clearly more than 50% in the long term, the All for One Group share continues to be attractively valued in our view with an EV/sales of 0.77.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR90.60. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.



