GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Revenue Up 24% in Announced First Quarter Results

GAAP Net Income $16.7 million; Diluted EPS $.14; Adjusted EBITDA $3.9 million

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company will hold an investor conference call/webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST to discuss the first quarter results and the outlook for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year. Instructions to pre-register and join the event are set forth below.

2022 First Quarter Highlights (all amounts are approximate)

Revenue for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $42.8 million, up by $8.2 million and higher by 24.0% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 amount of $34.6 million. Contract staffing services contributed $36.7 million or 85.6% of revenue and direct placement services contributed $6.2 million or 14.4% of revenue. This compares to contract staffing services of $31.2 million or 90.2% of revenue and direct placement services of $3.4 million or 9.8% of revenue respectively for the same quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenue from the combined professional contract and professional direct placement services, which is comprised of staffing and solutions in the information technology, engineering, healthcare, finance, accounting and office specialties for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $38.8 million, up $9.3 million or 31.5% over the fiscal 2021 first quarter. This represents 90.5% of total revenue for the 2022 fiscal first quarter as compared to 85.2% of total revenue for the 2021 fiscal first quarter.

Gross profit for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was $15.6 million and increased by $3.0 million or 24.0% over the 2021 fiscal first quarter. Overall gross margin for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021 (including direct placement services) improved and was 36.4% as compared to 36.3% for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Professional contract staffing services gross margin (excluding direct placement services) for the 2022 fiscal first quarter improved and was 27.0% as compared to 26.2% for the 2021 fiscal first quarter. Industrial contract services gross margin, not including the benefit of additional premium refunds in the form of policy dividends from of a 'retrospectively-rated workers' compensation insurance program for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was 14.8% as compared to 15.4% for the 2021 fiscal first quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by $2.9 million and was 28.8% as a percentage of revenue for the 2022 fiscal first quarter compared to 27.4% as a percentage of revenue for the 2021 fiscal first quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to additional variable incentive compensation and other costs associated with the increase in revenue for the 2022 fiscal first quarter and accrued severance pay of $509,000.

GAAP loss from operations for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was $(27,000). GAAP loss from operations for the 2022 fiscal first quarter, before giving effect to a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 million and accrued severance pay of $509,000, would have been GAAP income from operations of $2.6 million. This compares to GAAP income from operations of $2.0 million for the comparable 2021 fiscal first quarter.

GAAP net income for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was $16.7 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $(315,000) or $(0.02) per diluted share for the comparable 2021 fiscal first quarter. GAAP net income for the 2022 fiscal first quarter included gains on extinguishment of debt from PPP loan forgiveness of $16.7 million. GAAP net income, before giving effect to the PPP loan forgiveness gains of $16.7 million, the $2.15 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, and the $509,000 severance charge, would have been $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, noncash stock and stock option expenses, acquisition, merger, integration and restructuring expenses and other gains and losses (adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure) for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $3.9 million vs. $3.5 million for the comparable prior year fiscal first quarter (see non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA reconciliations to GAAP net income (net loss) attached to this press release) .

GAAP balance sheet financial information as of December 31, 2021: cash of $12 million; net working capital of $20.6 million; current ratio of 2.5 to 1; and shareholders' equity of $97.6 million; and net book value per common share of $0.86.

Investor Conference Call/Webcast

GEE Group will hold an investor conference call/webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST to discuss the 2022 fiscal first quarter results and to provide an update on the Company's business for the current quarter and outlook for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year. The Company's prepared remarks will be posted on its website www.geegroup.com prior to the call.

The investor conference call will be webcast, and you should pre-register in advance for the event to view and/or listen via the internet by clicking on the link below to join the conference call/webcast from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. Questions can be submitted via email after the prepared remarks are delivered with management responding real time. A full replay of the investor conference call/webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

The audience event link for the conference call/webcast is:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1529335&tp_key=c4f1e8eaed

A confirmatory email will be sent to each registrant to acknowledge a successful registration.

Management Comments

Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group, commented, "The Company's financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter were exceptionally strong. Aggregate revenue grew organically by 24% with direct hire placement revenue increasing by 82% as compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter. GAAP operating cash flow of $2.2 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million for the 2022 fiscal first quarter demonstrates GEE Group's ability to generate substantial liquidity and cash earnings from operations. The Company has bolstered its balance sheet and optimized its capital structure with working capital of over $20 million, zero debt and $97.6 million in shareholders' equity. GEE Group has tremendous momentum and is well-positioned to continue to execute its organic and acquisition growth strategy".

Mr. Dewan added, "As we enter 2022, GEE Group is equipped to meet the increasing demand for both direct hire and contract workers by using the Company's network of bricks and mortar and virtual offices, flexible employee work arrangements and enhanced technology. The Company will continue to recruit and deploy the best talent to fulfill our customers' needs. GEE Group has adapted well to the "new normal" which has emerged from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which has changed the way our country works. Thus, we expect a continuing robust use of flexible, on-demand labor to satisfy the human resource needs of corporate America. This bodes well for the Company and the staffing industry as a whole."

