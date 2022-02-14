Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has signed a partnership with Skirmish Limited ("Skrmiish"), an app-driven community gaming platform based in the Isle of Man.

Launched globally in January 2021, Skrmiish is the first gaming app that allows gamers, streamers, teams as well as brands to collaborate, compete and monetise their gaming experiences. The app is built for users to compete in tournaments and bet on player-vs-player and player-vs-environment ("PVE") games.

Overview of Skrmiish App

Featured games currently include Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone

Available on Android and iOS; 80,000+ downloads to date

Accepts fiat and cryptocurrency payments for wagers

Through this partnership, Skrmiish will integrate Sportsflare's Bet-on-Yourself infrastructure, which includes account verification, pricing, risk management, settlement, and match data solutions into their platform to offer PVE skill-based gaming to their users. The collaboration begins with a rollout for Fortnite and Skrmiish plans to deploy Sportsflare's technology offering on more immensely popular esports titles in the future.

Sportsflare will receive a share of Skrmiish's gross gaming revenue for bets placed using the Bet-on-Yourself platform on the app.

"We are excited to partner with Skrmiish, the world's first app-driven community gaming platform that enables users to monetize their gaming experience," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "We are impressed by their application, marketing strategy, and rapid growth, and share a similar vision for what we believe skill-based gaming can become. By providing them with our Bet-on-Yourself solution, the Skrmiish app will offer an immersive experience for players to wager on PVE outcomes. Overall, this partnership allows us to expand our product reach to a wider audience of esports bettors and we look forward to commencing the deployment of our technology offering for Skrmiish on popular esports games."

"The ability to bring our player community game modes that enable them to bet on their own in-game events is a complete game changer," said Luke Grob, CEO of Skrmiish. "It adds another layer of excitement to the gaming experience. Partnering with Sportflare is a rare opportunity that puts Skrmiish at the forefront of developing the next generation of skill-based gaming."

About Skrmiish

Targeting the global $175 billion gaming market, and more specifically the 250+ billion matches played every year, Skrmiish is the world's first app-driven platform that allows streamers, online gamers, teams and brands to monetise their own competitive and engagement experiences, anytime and anywhere. Skrmiish technology has been developed over the past 2 years and launched globally in Jan 2021. For more information, please visit https://skrmiish.gg/.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

