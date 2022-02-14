Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Tullio Panarello, to its Board of Directors. The appointment of M. Panarello will continue to strengthen the Board, which will comprise 5 directors, 4 of whom are now independent. Tullio replaces Marc Rousseau, who will remain CFO and secretary of the corporation while Larry Moore will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. Tullio Panarello will be receiving a grant of 500,000 options for his service as a Board director.

Tullio brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities over the past 25 years in many High-Tech companies from the telecom, military, semiconductor, space, and sensor industries. His technical and market knowledge extends to the fields of lasers, optics, semiconductors, and quantum-based technologies.

"We are pleased to welcome Tullio Panarello to the Quantum eMotion Board," commented Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM. "Tullio's deep experience in high-technology global businesses and his strong technical expertise (20 Granted Patents) will be invaluable to QeM as we grow our business and pursue our mission to become a significant player in Cybersecurity."

Tullio is currently Vice President and General Manager at Smiths Interconnect, Montreal, Quebec which acquired ReflexPhotonics, the company where he occupied the position of Executive President. Earlier in his career he worked as Business Development Manager for PerkinElmer Canada before co-founding PyroPhotonics Lasers Inc, a company specialized in pulsed laser technology for material processing applications, of which he became CEO until he sold it to Electro Scientific Industries (ESI). At ESI, he occupied the position of Divisional General Manager for the Laser Business Division.

Tullio has been a member of Genia Photonics Board of Directors and is currently Chairman of the Board of Aeponyx Inc.

He holds a B.Sc. in Physics from Concordia University, Montreal, a MEng in Engineering Physics from McMaster University, Hamilton and an MBA from Queen's University, Kingston.

