New hires to further drive realtime infrastructure innovation

Ably, the edge messaging platform that powers synchronized digital experiences in realtime, has announced the appointment of James Aley as Chief Technology Officer and Tim Buntel as Chief Product Officer. Ably's current CTO and Co-Founder, Paddy Byers, will now take on a new role as Chief Scientist, where he will use his expertise in system architecture to inform and guide future development of Ably's technology for a digital world that's rapidly becoming more live and collaborative.

James joins Ably from Microsoft, where he was most recently Principal Group Engineering Manager on the Microsoft Mobile Experience Business Group. James has also worked at companies including Swiftkey (which was later acquired by Microsoft), Symbian and Nokia. As Chief Technology Officer, James' focus is on implementing Ably's technology roadmap, ensuring Ably maintains its strict guarantees for dependability, and scaling the engineering organization at Ably.

Tim is an experienced product and strategy leader with extensive expertise in software development technologies, cloud computing, and DevOps as an alum of companies including Atlassian, Adobe, and Digital.ai. Most recently, he was Chief Product Officer at CloudZero. His role at Ably will see him driving the business' ongoing product strategy, which is to support Ably's aim of powering realtime experiences for a billion people each week by 2024.

"I am delighted to welcome James and Tim to the Ably team, as we continue our mission to be the de facto platform for developers to build synchronized digital experiences," commented Matthew O'Riordan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ably. "With Paddy taking the on the role of Chief Scientist, we will be able to continue to push the boundaries of innovation to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution to offload the growing complexity of realtime data synchronization at scale."

James Aley, CTO at Ably said: "It's clear to me that Ably has built something developers really value, and with the need to make apps collaborative and supportive of distributed and remote working, I feel like there's a great opportunity for Ably to build on that foundation and deliver something completely new for developers."

Tim Buntel, CPO at Ably commented: "This is an exciting time to be joining Ably, as realtime capabilities promise to underpin the next generation of audience engagement and multi-user collaboration. I look forward to working with the team to further accelerating our product innovation to meet the digital experience demands of the market."

The new hires follow Ably's announcement in June 2021 that it would hire 125 new employees in the US and UK over the next 15 months.

About Ably

Ably is the platform to power synchronized digital experiences in realtime. We provide a suite of APIs to build, extend, and deliver powerful event-driven applications. Organizations such as Bloomberg, HubSpot, Hopin, Verizon and Tennis Australia depend on Ably to offload the growing complexity of business-critical realtime data synchronization so they can grow revenue and market share

In the same way that content delivery networks simplify and underpin large parts of the internet, Ably is the invisible platform and infrastructure layer powering the realtime revolution on a global scale. As the de facto platform for developers at organizations of all sizes, Ably is on track to power realtime experiences for a billion people each week by 2024.

