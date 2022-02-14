Poko Innovations Inc: Jesse Redden Joins Poko International as Brand Ambassador and Partner

LONDON and BELFAST, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations Inc., an award-winning international UK based Health & Fintech company, is delighted to announce that they have recently been joined by Jess Redden as a brand ambassador and partner. The two-year partnership deal between their skincare brand, Poko and Jess Redden, a high-profile health and fitness influencer and soon-to-be-qualified pharmacist-is one in a series of strategic moves from Poko. The partnership marks a strong start to the new year for the skincare and beauty brand.
