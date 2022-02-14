Transparency Market Research: Layer Pads Market to Advance at CAGR of 6%; Adoption of Sustainable Packaging Solutions to Propel Revenue Growth: TMR Study

- Recyclability and ease-of-handling for layer pads spurring their popularity in multiple industries; cosmetics and personal care industry to witness massive demand during the forecast period

- Beverage packaging to generate sizable revenue shares for layer pads market; solutions gathering traction for warehouse storing to meet the rising demand from retail industry

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperboard and corrugated layer pads have been extensively used for transporting of a variety of food products. Multiple end-use industries find these to be sustainable packaging solution especially during warehousing and logistics. The lightweight and barrier properties of layer pads result in an efficient logistics and supply chain for businesses. The global layer pads market is projected to advance at CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020 and 2030.

Rise in sales of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has been propelling revenue growth in the layer pads market. The pressing need for customised layer pads packaging solutions in multiple industries is likely to pave the way to new revenue streams, notes the authors of the study on the layer pads market. A case in point is increasing preference of layer pads in the personal care industry for meeting the requirements of transporting glass containers.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26546

Strides being made by retail and restaurant businesses over the decades has spurred the demand for layer pads. Businesses consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are consciously adopting more biodegradable materials in the packaging of their products. The trend is invigorating the use of layer pads in warehousing and logistics, notes the market survey on layer pads.

Key Findings of Layer Pads Market Study

Thriving Demand for E-commerce Sales to Underpin Abundant Opportunities: Over the years, rise in e-commerce sales has spurred the shipment of consumer goods in several regions across the world. Layer pads meet a wide variety of needs for pallet partitioning products of logistics companies. The preference of lightweight, waterproof material, and robust packaging materials during long-distance transportation of commercial and consumer goods is underpinning the popularity of products in the layer pads market.

Over the years, rise in e-commerce sales has spurred the shipment of consumer goods in several regions across the world. Layer pads meet a wide variety of needs for pallet partitioning products of logistics companies. The preference of lightweight, waterproof material, and robust packaging materials during long-distance transportation of commercial and consumer goods is underpinning the popularity of products in the layer pads market. Recyclability of Layer Pads Spurring Demand in Food & Agro Products Packaging: The food and beverages and agriculture industries are massively adopting layer pads on the back of the increasing popularity of layer pads as sustainable packaging for logistics and warehousing. The beverage segment is estimated to account for a major share of the global market.

The food and beverages and agriculture industries are massively adopting layer pads on the back of the increasing popularity of layer pads as sustainable packaging for logistics and warehousing. The beverage segment is estimated to account for a major share of the global market. Safe Packaging for Consumer Electronics Propelling Sales of Layer Pads: Rise in shipment of consumer electronics especially across emerging economies has spurred the sales of products in the layer pads market. The popularity is bolstered by the increasing adoption of safe and lightweight packaging for the electronics products. Particularly, the demand for gaming consoles has risen significantly, thereby fueling the adoption of layer pads.

Request a report sample at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26546

Layer Pads Market: Key Drivers

Increasing sustainability trend in the food and beverage packaging is a key driver of the layer pads market.

The thriving e-commerce sales of consumer electronics in recent years has spurred the use of layer pads, find a TMR study scrutinizing key drivers and emerging avenues for stakeholders in the layer pads market.

Layer Pads Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Authors of the TMR study on the layer pads market have found that North America and Western Europe have witnessed massive adoption of recyclable and biodegradable packaging for various industries. The two regional markets are expected to contribute leading share to the global market during the forecast period.

and have witnessed massive adoption of recyclable and biodegradable packaging for various industries. The two regional markets are expected to contribute leading share to the global market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate substantial lucrative opportunities in the next few years. The Asia Pacific layer pads market is expected to be propelled majorly by robust growth of the consumer electronics industry.

Mark an Inquiry before buying this report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=26546

Layer Pads Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the layer pads market include Weedon Group Ltd., DA Pak Ltd., KARTON S.p.A, Parkside Packaging Limited, American Container Concepts Corp., and M & M Box Partitions Co.

Request for Covid19 Impact analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26546

Global layer pads market: Segmentation

The global layer pads market has been segmented on the basis of the varieties available in the market -

On the basis of raw materials:

Paper

Corrugated cardboard



Solid Board



Others

Plastic

PP



PE



Others

On the basis of number of walls:

Single-walled

Double-walled

Triple-walled

More than 3 Layers

Depending on rigidity requirement.

On the basis of size and thickness:

Standard

2mm-10mm



11mm-20mm



21mm-30mm



31mm and more

Customized

On the basis of shape:

Flat Sheets

Die Cut

Others

On the basis of end-use:

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global layer pads market: Regional Overview

The global layer pads market has been divided into seven regions -

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

excluding (APEJ) Japan , and

, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Browse Latest Packaging Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Absorbent Pads Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/absorbent-pads-packaging-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/absorbent-pads-packaging-market.html Plastic Tubs and Lids Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-tubs-and-lids-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-tubs-and-lids-market.html Flexible Packaging Paper Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flexible-packaging-paper-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/layer-pads-market.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg