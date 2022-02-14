Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
14.02.2022 | 13:34
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, February 14

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Block Listing Application

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company") has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing of 21,530,400 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market ("Admission").

The Ordinary Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading.

It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 15 February 2022.

Contact name for queries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

14 February 2022

