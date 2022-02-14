NEW ASYAD GROUP SERVICE DIRECTLY CONNECTS OMAN WITH SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA THROUGH SOHAR

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of Asyad Shipping owned container vessel, at SOHAR Port, located on the north-eastern coast of Oman, midway between Muscat and Dubai and a member of Asyad Group, is the first of a new direct twice monthly Asyad Line service connecting Singapore and Malaysia with Oman, broadening Asyad's support for key trade routes used by exporters, importers, freight forwarders and other Asyad trade partners.

The new service connects the direct container lines between Singapore and the wider Gulf region and is the first to directly connect Singapore and Malaysia with Oman. It will greatly reduce journey times and offer competitive transhipment rates through SOHAR Port, in Oman, which already provides direct services to China, South Korea, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and the wider Gulf region, affording southeast Asian partners swift and easy access to new markets in the Gulf, the Middle East and East Africa.

Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group CEO, Asyad Group, said, "The new Singapore and Malaysia services are an important step forward in securing Asyad and Oman's position as a global logistics leader and gateway to growing consumer markets, it serves to demonstrate that ASYAD offers one of the most competitive, advanced, efficient and technologically-integrated logistics solutions worldwide."

ASYAD Shipping CEO, Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, commented, "We are delighted to be directly connecting Oman, and in particular the port of Sohar, with key southeast Asian growth markets and providing exciting new opportunities to Asyad Shipping's existing and future customers. Asyad's owned and integrated network with logistics facilities provides unparalleled security and control over all aspects of operations, benefiting customers.

"This the first of its kind service, will increase delivery speed and ensure goods coming from Singapore and Malaysia have direct and easy access, using a trusted shipping solutions provider, to the GCC, the Middle East and East Africa markets within excess of 500 million consumers."

With an anticipated total throughput of 100K TEUs annually, Asyad Shipping's vessel is one of two Omani-owned vessels operating this route and is equipped with refrigerated containers especially designed to transport food and other perishable items, allowing ASYAD Line ships to combine cargo from ports in Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka for shorter shipping times and more competitive rates for customers and traders in Oman and those using SOHAR as a gateway to the rest of the world.

About ASYAD

ASYAD is Oman's integrated logistics provider - with an ambition to make the country one of the world's top ten logistics hubs. The Group offers integrated services and end-to-end logistics - demonstrably improving performance, creating efficiencies, and offering economies of scale. The Group's customers benefit from Oman's location - situated close to global trade routes and with major global ports within 2 week's sail. The company's website is https://www.asyad.om/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746120/ASYAD.jpg