Aqemia, the next-gen pharmatech company leveraging artificial intelligence and quantum-inspired physics announces it has entered into a pilot study agreement with Janssen.

Through the agreement Aqemia's unique technology to predict the potency of small molecules for a given target based on physics-based calculations will be applied to selected Janssen datasets.

The agreement aims at building a common understanding of the performance of Aqemia's technology and how best to apply it in drug discovery projects on different types of target proteins and diseases. It includes an upfront payment from Janssen.

Maximilien Levesque, CEO and co-founder of Aqemia, commented, "We are very happy to start working with Janssen's teams to apply our unique technology to drug discovery projects". He added, "This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the scalability and repeatability of Aqemia's recent successes in drug discovery projects."

Aqemia is a next-gen pharmatech company generating one of the world's fastest-growing drug discovery pipeline. Our mission is to design fast innovative drug candidates for dozens of critical diseases. Our differentiation lies in our unique quantum and statistical mechanics algorithms fueling a generative artificial intelligence to design novel drug candidates. The disruptive speed and accuracy of our technological platform enables us to scale drug discovery projects just like tech projects.

