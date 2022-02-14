Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Yatra" or the "Company") today announced their partnership with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group (part of the Walmart Group).

Under this agreement, Cleartrip customers will now have access to Yatra.com's inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays of various kinds ranging from 5-star luxury properties to alternate accommodations such as villas, guesthouses, and service apartments amongst others in over 1,400+ cities and towns. The addition of Yatra's inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travelers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs. Additionally, it will expand and increase opportunities and business avenues for the hotel partners.

Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip. This strategic association between Yatra and Cleartrip, both leading brands in the online travel space in India aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality as we emerge out of the pandemic.

Commenting on the partnership with Cleartrip, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "We appreciate the confidence and faith shown by Cleartrip and Flipkart in Yatra by selecting Yatra as their supplier of choice for domestic hotels. Through this partnership, Cleartrip and Flipkart's customers will have access to Yatra's industry leading inventory of domestic hotels and Yatra's hotel partners will get the added benefit of gaining access to Cleartrip/ Flipkart's large and growing customer base. This will allow for synergies between the companies and partners and help uplift the hospitality ecosystem, which has been tremendously affected by COVID-19." This partnership further solidifies Yatra's position as the leading supplier of domestic hotels in India.

Speaking on the strategic partnership with Yatra.com, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, "With rising customer expectations, we identified a need to provide flexibility to choose from a wide-range of stay options to meet their travel needs. By partnering with Yatra.com, we will be able to further strengthen our existing vertical of hotels and accommodation, enabling us to offer a wider selection of stay options at the most competitive rates to our customers. It also demonstrates our on-going commitment to enhance a customer's travel booking experience and seamlessly provide a broader range of offerings."

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

About Cleartrip

Cleartrip, a pioneer in the online travel industry, is one of the fastest-growing players in the country. Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers its customers a comprehensive and personalized travel experience through its innovative and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and one of the widest selections of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a highly differentiated value proposition to the market, offering convenience, honest pricing, and flexibility, empowering consumers and simplifying their journey of making travel choices online. In the last twelve months, Cleartrip has been at the forefront of introducing new industry-first products such as Flexifly, TravelSafe and EzCancel to address customers prioritizing flexibility and safety in their travel plans.

In 2021, the e-commerce giant Flipkart acquired a 100% stake in Cleartrip, making it a Flipkart Group company and adding another layer of trust for consumers.

