Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology to Operate Second Small Business Sportsbook Location in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the agreement to operate a sportsbook with The Cloakroom ("Cloakroom") located at 476 K St. NW, Washington DC, 20001. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary USBookmaking will provide sport wagering services to manage the sportsbook risk and provide trading services.
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de