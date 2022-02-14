INVISIO AB: INVISIO Year-end bulletin 2021: A challenging 2021 ended with strong order intake that has continued in 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"Market activity increased gradually at the end of 2021. A clear result of that is the five-year framework agreement we recently signed with the system integrator of a European vehicle program for the new RA4000 Magna-headset. The contract is expected to be worth a total of approximately SEK 275 million. The future-oriented investments we have made, which include the acquisition of Racal Acoustics, have further strengthened our market-leading position. Although deliveries in early 2022 may still be affected by the pandemic, we believe in a return to more normal conditions in INVISIO's markets during the year," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

October-December 2021

Revenue: SEK 152.2 m (172.8)

(172.8) Gross profit: SEK 85.8 m (102.2)

(102.2) Gross margin: 56.4 % (59.1)

EBITDA: SEK 12.6 m (45.5)

(45.5) EBITDA margin: 8.3 % (26.3)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 1.3 m (40.2)

(40.2) Operating margin: 0.9 % (23.3)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 1.3 m (27.5)

(27.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.03 (0.62)

(0.62) Order intake: SEK 160.0 m (125.6)

(125.6) Order book: SEK 224.7 m (123.2)

January-December 2021

Revenue: SEK 593.0 m (532.0)

(532.0) Gross profit: SEK 340.4 m (309.0)

(309.0) Gross margin: 57.4 % (58.1)

EBITDA: SEK 69.9 m (108.1)

(108.1) EBITDA margin: 11.8 % (20.3)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 24.9 m (95.4)

(95.4) Operating margin: 4.2 % (17.9)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 14.5 m (61.2)

(61.2) Earnings per share: SEK 0.33 (1.39)

(1.39) Order intake: SEK 628.1 m (525.7)

(525.7) Order book: SEK 224.7 m (123.2)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO signed a partnership agreement and received a non-binding order for 200 Intercom systems from SkyRunner, manufacturer of ultralight aircraft for professional use.

INVISIO received an order for 40 Intercom systems from a European NATO country.

Another army in a European NATO-country chose INVISIO and submitted a first order for almost SEK 25 million .

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO signed a five-year framework agreement worth around SEK 275 million . The customer is a system integrator of a European vehicle program.

. The customer is a system integrator of a European vehicle program. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.70).

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 14, 2022, 14:00 (CET).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

