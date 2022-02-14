Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Announces Common Shares Begin Trading on the OTCQB

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) (OTCQB:MURMF) is pleased to announce its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB as of market open today, under the symbol "MURMF". Additionally, the Company is in the final stages of having DTC Eligibility - this process is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The Company's common shares will continue to also be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "MUR".

The OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MURMF/overview.

President and CEO, Troy Boisjoli, comments:

"Today is a major milestone for the Company, with Murchison Minerals joining the OTCQB, this will provide an enhanced market for US residents to trade Murchison's common shares. The OTCQB provides increased transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements that align with Murchison's values. We recognize the demand in the US for greater exposure to grassroots exploration projects focused on the battery and energy metals space. Our intention with the Company joining the OTCQB is to drive greater liquidity and awareness about Murchison."

About the HPM Project

The HPM Project is located east of the Manicouagan structure, the site of a major 215 Ma impact event. The extensive reservoir at Manicouagan supports five hydro-power plants. The existing Quebec Cartier rail line, located eight kilometres west of the PYC project area, links Labrador City to Port Cartier and Sept Iles, two major iron ore port facilities.