NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Gathers Momentum on Deployments and Revenue

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RNA), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to provide the following update on the deployment of the first 41 sites in Cameroon and 11 sites in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") as of January 31st:
CAMEROON HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Total sites deployed - 41.
- Total population covered, approximately 197,254 inhabitants.
- An average 49.4% penetration rate including on average 88,000 users have connected to the NuRAN network (NuRAN's initial budgeted projections were based on a 24% penetration rate).
- Over 40% of the sites are already generating more revenue than the previously announced minimum guaranteed monthly fee paid by Orange which is on average $1,225 CAD or approximately $962 USD per site.
- Based on the average revenue currently generated from these sites, NuRAN reports that the revenues are now approximately $2,144 CAD or approximately $1,681 USD. As the commercial activities have yet to commence on the sites, the Company expects higher usage in the future.
- The average site availability reports 98.8% Quality of Service (QoS) far exceeding the minimum requirement of 90%.
- NuRAN has now issued its second invoice to Orange Cameroon for sites deployed through January 2022.
