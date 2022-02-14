Bitcoin Association: BSV Academy launches free digital signatures course

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Academy, the online learning platform run by the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the BSV blockchain, today announces the official launch of the Bitcoin Primitives: Digital Signatures course. The course is available free of charge and can be accessed from today at http://bitcoinsv.academy

Bitcoin Primitives: Digital Signatures is the latest short course to be released for BSV Academy and forms part of a trio of courses covering the foundational concepts required for developers interested in working with Bitcoin (the other two courses cover hash functions and Merkle trees). The three-hour free course is aimed at developers, but requires no specific prior knowledge of Bitcoin SV or the BSV blockchain, making it an ideal entry point for developers interested in applying their skills to Bitcoin and blockchain technology. The course breaks down digital signatures - both from a theoretical and practical standpoint - with a particular focus on the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) which is utilised in BSV. At the conclusion of the course, a course certificate will be presented to those who have demonstrated proficiency and understanding of the subject matter.

BSV Academy is an online education platform for Bitcoin which offers academia-quality, university-style courses and learning materials in three distinct streams, Bitcoin Theory, Bitcoin Development and Bitcoin Infrastructure, in addition to several short courses covering specific concepts and content in more detail. Developed and run by the global industry organisation supporting the BSV blockchain, BSV Academy has been created to make learning about the Bitcoin protocol - the way creator Satoshi Nakamoto designed it - accessible, accurate and understandable.

The launch of Bitcoin Primitives: Digital Signatures today adds a second short course to BSV Academy, to go alongside the full-length introductory courses that have successfully launched in each of the three main streams, Bitcoin Theory, Bitcoin Development and Bitcoin Infrastructure.

Speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the global organisation for the BSV blockchain, commented:

"2022 is set to be a big year for BSV and one of the key drivers for that will be our commitment to education. That starts today with the release of the Bitcoin Essentials: Digital Signatures course, which introduces fundamental concepts that are critical for developers interested in building on the BSV blockchain - developing the skills required to grow the talent pool necessary to bring the transformational potential the technology represents to business, government and society."

About Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association for BSV is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. It brings together essential components of the BSV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the BSV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on BSV.