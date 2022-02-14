Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
08:23 Uhr
0,271 Euro
-0,001
-0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
14.02.2022
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding resignation of the member of the Audit Committee

We hereby inform that Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene, a member of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), on 11 February 2022 submitted a notice of resignation from the Audit Committee of the Company as of 25 February 2022 (this day is the last day of the mandate).

The Audit Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 independent members. After the resignation of Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene, the Supervisory Board of the Company will conduct the selection of a new member of the Audit Committee.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985


