Caliber Corporate Advisers Starts 2022 with Strong Momentum, Fueled by New Hires and Client Growth

Fintech PR agency closes 2021 with marked revenue growth, numerous key hires

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today celebrates the firm's strong momentum closing out 2021 and entering 2022. The fintech and financial services PR agency saw tremendous growth in 2021, including 37 percent revenue year-over-year growth and 16 new hires across various levels.

Caliber's revenue growth exceeded yearly forecasts as it focused on client retention and expansion. The agency remains solely committed to supporting clients within the rapidly evolving financial services, fintech, insurtech, and proptech industries due to Caliber's niche expertise.

Fueling Caliber's impressive client growth were a number of strategic hires in Q4, including Kristie Galvani, who joins Caliber as a Managing Director, bringing more than 20 years of corporate communications, client relations, brand messaging, and media relations experience to her role. As the company's second Managing Director, she helps oversee the growing Caliber team and provides strategic direction to clients at a senior level.

Matthew Sheahan joins Caliber as a Senior Director, bringing a strong media background to the agency, with a tenure in journalism as well as public relations. In this role, Matthew oversees communications efforts for clients with a focus on growing strong media relationships and mentoring the Caliber team.

Kate Forster joins as Caliber's first Culture Manager, where she leads all people-focused initiatives such as recruiting, training and professional development. Sarah Leach joins as Marketing Manager, where she spearheads strategic marketing initiatives to further increase brand awareness amongst potential hires and clients. Caitlinn Riedell and Paul Bandera join Caliber as Senior Account Executives, playing a key role in developing and executing on creative media relations strategies.

Caliber's commitment to invest in talent across all levels will help the agency and its clients reach their communications goals, with the addition of new perspectives, experiences and capabilities. These new hires represent decades of combined public relations experience both in-house and within agencies as well as specialist experience in social media, expanding the communications services Caliber offers. With the addition of a dedicated company culture manager, Caliber has reaffirmed its commitment to its employees to provide an inclusive learning environment focused on career growth and mentorship.

"We've maintained from the start that Caliber's greatest asset is our people. Every Caliber team member, from new hires to those that have been with us for years, played a vital role in our growth last year," said Caliber President, Grace Keith Rodriguez. "We're grateful for the insights, ideas and dedication to superior client service that our team displayed in 2021, and we're excited to see our momentum carry through into this next year and beyond."

Caliber's impact is evident in the awards and placements the agency received throughout the year. CEO Harvey Hudes was named one of the 1000 "Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining The American Dream" as part of the Forbes Next 1000. Caliber was also named one of the leading Financial PR/IR Firms within O'Dwyer's Top PR Firms Rankings and ranked highly in Chambers & Partners' FinTech PR & Communications firm directory. To cap off the impressive run, Caliber was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the New York Metro Region.

Looking forward, this year Caliber will continue to deepen its focus on providing strategic public relations, content marketing, social media and digital marketing counsel to next-generation companies within financial services and fintech, along with its commitment to investing in technology to support our team and clients. As client relationships continue to grow, the agency also remans focused on building a talented, diverse team and providing equitable opportunities for career development.

"Our growth in the past year has been extremely rewarding," said Caliber Founder and CEO, Harvey Hudes. "It is a testament to our team that we were able to exceed our lofty goals for the past year, by maintaining our relentless commitment to providing outstanding service for our clients. To build upon our prior momentum, this year we will continue our focus on providing best-in-class service to clients, coupled with fostering a rewarding and motivating culture."

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to industry leading and rising entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (fintech, insurtech, proptech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of public relations, content marketing, social media, and digital marketing.

