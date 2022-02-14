Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC To Debut Company's Patented Cell Phone and Tablet Digital Temperature Scanning Technology Prototypes in March 2022

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company plans to debut Prototype versions of the Patented Digital Temperature Scanning technology integrated into Apple and Android Platform cellphones along with Tablet enabled versions in March 2022.

The company filed the original patent applications for the integration of the technology in 2020 and the utility patents in 2021. The Prototype versions are in the final stages of completion and are scheduled to debut in March this year.

The Temperature Scanning technology is integrated into cellphones and tablets and displays a digital readout in the same manner as over the counter digital thermometers but is now an additional integrated function on the cellphones and tablets, allowing instant temperature scanning anywhere in seconds from the device, the advantages of which are almost limitless. The use of this integrated technology particularly in cellphones can further enhance the security aspect for pandemic awareness alert with the ability for constant temperature check of individuals themselves or others in close proximity. Medical statistics and CDC guidelines for the past 2 years show in most cases of pandemic variables, increase in temperature is one of the first signs of possible contraction of the virus, and temperature scanning still remains a requirement for access to many facilities and institutions today.

The medical industry at large primarily uses tablets for patients medical records and updates with each visit to the Doctors office or medical facility, the temperature portion of the check-in is usually a hand-held digital temperature scan which is then recoded manually into the tablet and patients records The OPTEC technology will allow the temperature to be read by the tablet and electronically entered and stored accurately into the patients records. The same principal of application can be applied to many other industries, schools, municipalities, airlines and more, where data already stored on tablets can now record in real time the temperature of the individual electronically using the tablet as the digital temperature scanner and updating the records immediately stored on the tablet for easy future research and verification.

OPTEC plans to license the company's patented technology to cellphone and tablet manufacturers worldwide.

Additional Company News:

OPTEC filed additional UVC sterilization scan technology patents at the same time in 2020 for integration into cellphones and tablets, to allow for the on-demand UVC sterilization of areas and everyday product and equipment use, frequently touched by many individuals daily, such as gas pumps handles, door handles, switches, elevator buttons and many more frequently touched high traffic surfaces. This patent covers a phone or tablet integrated version of the popular OPTEC iWand technology. The company plans to introduce this product during the second quarter this year upon completion of testing, and safety requirements.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being introduced at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

