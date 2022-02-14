Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Discloses Preliminary Process Flow Diagram for its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) discloses the preliminary (simplified) Process Flow Diagram (PFD) for its 100% owned Capim Grosso project, located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Bahia State of Brazil.
Following the announcement of the results from initial metallurgical tests performed on trenched material (see press release dated February 7, 2022 here), the Company's technical team has initiated preliminary engineering for the project, which will include completing a mass and water balance process flow diagram (PFD), and process design criteria (PDC). This engineering design will facilitate the development of preliminary operating and capital expenses (OPEX and CAPEX) for the project. The Simplified PFD is shown below: